Danone Named As Partner To '100+ Accelerator' Programme

Danone has joined AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive and Unilever as a partner in the 100+ Accelerator, a programme that seeks to drive sustainable innovation across global supply chains.

The 100+ Accelerator was launched by AB InBev in 2018, with Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive and Unilever joining as partners in 2021. The programme has sought to foster collaborative efforts in areas such as water stewardship, circular economy, sustainable agriculture, and climate action, and has accelerated 148 companies in 38 countries to date.

Sustainable Milestone

"This collaboration with 100+ Accelerator is yet another milestone in Danone's sustainability journey and is a direct result of our Partner For Growth program," commented Vikram Agarwal, chief operations officer, Danone. "It shows our commitment to working with all partners across our ecosystem to leverage our respective strengths to create shared value.

"With 100+ Accelerator, start-ups will be able to harness our internal resources to scale-up innovation that will deliver tangible environmental benefits across the value chain.”

Among the efforts undertaken by the 100+ Accelerator are the implementation of nanotechnology, electrochemistry and spectroscopy technologies to improve water efficiency; the implementation of traceability and support systems for smallholder farmers; EV retrofitting, hydrogen co-fueling, hybrid charging and other optimisation solutions for transport fleets; thermodynamic coatings and magnetic refrigeration in the cooling sector; and the development of bio-based, compostable packaging alternatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scaling Solutions

“Sustainability is core to our business strategy and fulfils our purpose of dreaming big to create a future with more cheers,” said Ingrid De Ryck, chief sustainability officer at AB InBev. “In the five years since its launch, the 100+ Accelerator has helped us identify and scale solutions to business challenges, advance our 2025 sustainability goals and improve resilience across supply chains. We welcome Danone as a strategic partner in the 100+ Accelerator and are excited to continue developing the program’s impact through industry collaboration.”

Applications for the sixth cohort of the accelerator are now open, with entrepreneurs invited to apply at www.100accelerator.com.