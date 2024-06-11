52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Danone Named As Partner To '100+ Accelerator' Programme

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Danone Named As Partner To '100+ Accelerator' Programme

Danone has joined AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive and Unilever as a partner in the 100+ Accelerator, a programme that seeks to drive sustainable innovation across global supply chains.

The 100+ Accelerator was launched by AB InBev in 2018, with Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive and Unilever joining as partners in 2021. The programme has sought to foster collaborative efforts in areas such as water stewardship, circular economy, sustainable agriculture, and climate action, and has accelerated 148 companies in 38 countries to date.

Sustainable Milestone

"This collaboration with 100+ Accelerator is yet another milestone in Danone's sustainability journey and is a direct result of our Partner For Growth program," commented Vikram Agarwal, chief operations officer, Danone. "It shows our commitment to working with all partners across our ecosystem to leverage our respective strengths to create shared value.

"With 100+ Accelerator, start-ups will be able to harness our internal resources to scale-up innovation that will deliver tangible environmental benefits across the value chain.”

Among the efforts undertaken by the 100+ Accelerator are the implementation of nanotechnology, electrochemistry and spectroscopy technologies to improve water efficiency; the implementation of traceability and support systems for smallholder farmers; EV retrofitting, hydrogen co-fueling, hybrid charging and other optimisation solutions for transport fleets; thermodynamic coatings and magnetic refrigeration in the cooling sector; and the development of bio-based, compostable packaging alternatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scaling Solutions

“Sustainability is core to our business strategy and fulfils our purpose of dreaming big to create a future with more cheers,” said Ingrid De Ryck, chief sustainability officer at AB InBev. “In the five years since its launch, the 100+ Accelerator has helped us identify and scale solutions to business challenges, advance our 2025 sustainability goals and improve resilience across supply chains. We welcome Danone as a strategic partner in the 100+ Accelerator and are excited to continue developing the program’s impact through industry collaboration.”

Applications for the sixth cohort of the accelerator are now open, with entrepreneurs invited to apply at www.100accelerator.com.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Paris 2024 To Present Significant Opportunity For Retailers And Brands
Paris 2024 To Present Significant Opportunity For Retailers And Brands
2
A-Brands

US FDA Rescinds Market Denial Order For Juul Products
US FDA Rescinds Market Denial Order For Juul Products
3
A-Brands

Starbucks Teams Up With Food Delivery Platform Grubhub
Starbucks Teams Up With Food Delivery Platform Grubhub
4
A-Brands

JM Smucker Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates On Price Hikes
JM Smucker Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates On Price Hikes
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com