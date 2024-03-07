52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Discover The Future Of Retail At Natural & Organic Products Expo

By Editorial
    • Natural & Organic Products Expo (NOPEX) is the one-stop destination for innovative products that are shaping the future of retail.

    Formerly Natural & Organic Products Europe, this year the show features a fresh new look and will be co-located with Natural Food Expo and Natural Beauty Expo.

    Taking place at ExCeL, London, on 14 and 15 April, visiting retailers will get a firsthand look at emerging trends in the thriving natural and organic food, drink, health and beauty industries, from over 500 exhibitors.

    From plant-based snacks to natural-health supplements, and from organic skincare to sustainable cleaning products, the aisles are full of both best-selling and challenger brands catering to the conscious consumer.

    With net-zero targets to consider, a visit to NOPEX is more important than ever before for retailers across the UK.

    Headline Speakers Announced

    The show will also feature a free keynote programme full of insights and inspiration.

    The first headline speaker to be announced is renowned retail expert, broadcaster, author and activist Mary Portas OBE.

    During her inspiring keynote (which will be in the style of a ‘fireside chat’ with author Janey Lee Grace), Portas will delve into the ever-evolving landscape of the natural and organic product industry.

    With a focus on sustainability, ethical practices and consumer trends, she will share invaluable insights into building successful retail businesses and address the challenges and opportunities faced by the sector.

    Another speaker announced is Renée Elliott, the founder of Planet Organic and the co-founder of Women Tree.

    Elliott will journey through her story of founding, fighting for, growing and losing Planet Organic, plus the miraculous turn of fate that brought it back to her.

    In her honest account of the rollercoaster of entrepreneurship, visitors can learn poignant lessons and truths that she’s gleaned across her career.

    Register For A Free Trade Ticket!

    Natural & Organic Products Expo will take place at ExCeL, London, from 14 to 15 April 2024.

    For more information and to register for a free ticket, click here.

    This article was written in partnership with Natural & Organic Products Expo (NOPEX).

