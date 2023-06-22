52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Embrace the Essence of Italy With La Doria

La Doria is a company founded in 1954 in Angri, the historical heart of the tomato processing area in Italy.

Significant family involvement, absolute commitment to quality and tradition, and attention to natural and health food typical of the Mediterranean diet are the fundamental elements of La Doria’s success.

La Doria is also a longstanding producer of legumes, fruit juices and pasta sauces.

Today, the company is one of the largest producers in Europe of peeled and chopped tomatoes and preserved pulses in the retail segment, as well as being one of the largest producers in Europe of pasta sauces in the private label segment.

It is also one of the main producers in Italy of fruit juices and beverages.

For more information, visit www.gruppoladoria.it.

