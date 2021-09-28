ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Family Shareholders Sell Shares Of Lotus Bakeries

Published on Sep 28 2021 1:25 PM in A-Brands tagged: Belgium / Snacks / Bakery / Lotus Bakeries / The Boone Family

Family Shareholders Sell Shares Of Lotus Bakeries

The main shareholder of Belgium's Lotus Bakeries, the Boone family, has sold 65,303 shares at a unit price of €5,000 for €327 million, according to a report in the publication L'Echo.

On Monday (27 September 2021), the shareholders announced that they sold at least 55,000 shares by way of private placement, with an option to sell a further 10,303 shares.

Along with CEO Jan Boone (pictured above), family shareholders will still own around 50% of the shares after the sale, and will retain over 65% of the voting rights in the company.

They also want to keep a controlling stake in the future, the report said citing a company press release.

The report also noted that the 65,303 shares, corresponding to 8% of the current capital in circulation, were offered to institutional investors and not to private investors.

On Monday, the Lotus Bakeries shares closed down 0.7% at €5,610.

'Attract A More Diverse Group Of Shareholders'

The report quoted family shareholders saying that the sale of shares is in line with Lotus Bakeries' "ambition to attract a more diverse group of shareholders," which also reflects "the company's geographic reach" better.

Advertisement

The Boone family will also get a bonus from the operation.

Lotus Bakeries stock rose sharply in 2020 and hit a peak of €5,910 last week. A year ago, it was listed at around €3,350.

The snacking giant posted a 10.1% increase in turnover in full year 2019, to €612.7 million, with a 9.3% increase in operating profit in the period, boosted by the positive performance of its Natural Foods and Lotus Biscoff arms.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Delhaize Belgium Launches Additional Support Programme For Pig Farmers

Delhaize Belgium Launches Additional Support Programme For Pig Farmers
Delhaize Belgium, Unbox Launch Programme To Promote Healthy Diet

Delhaize Belgium, Unbox Launch Programme To Promote Healthy Diet
Barry Callebaut, Hershey Extend Strategic Supply Agreement

Barry Callebaut, Hershey Extend Strategic Supply Agreement
Greenyard Sees Like-For-Like Growth Up 2.3% In First Quarter

Greenyard Sees Like-For-Like Growth Up 2.3% In First Quarter
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Barilla Teams Up With Unilever's Algida To Sell Ice Cream, Snacks Tue, 28 Sep 2021

Barilla Teams Up With Unilever's Algida To Sell Ice Cream, Snacks
Anuga 2021 To Feature International Organic Products Tue, 28 Sep 2021

Anuga 2021 To Feature International Organic Products
Glenisk Boss Pledges To Rebuild Following Devastating Fire Tue, 28 Sep 2021

Glenisk Boss Pledges To Rebuild Following Devastating Fire
Pilgrim's Relaunches Former Kerry Business As Pilgrim's Food Masters Tue, 28 Sep 2021

Pilgrim's Relaunches Former Kerry Business As Pilgrim's Food Masters
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN