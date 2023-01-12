FDA Accepts Kellogg Company's Vitamin D Petition

Following a petition from Kellogg Company, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced increases to the fortification levels of Vitamin D allowed within the cereal category.

The FDA will now also allow fortification of Vitamin D in grain-based bars.

Kellogg previously warned that Vitamin D1 recommendation intakes are difficult to achieve through natural food sources like fatty fish, egg yolks and certain mushrooms.

'Hidden Hunger'

In a statement, Kellogg Company said it is committed to addressing 'hidden hunger', or micronutrient deficiencies, through both inherent sources and fortification, as part of its Better Days Promise environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

Additionally, Kellogg is introducing new foods leveraging inherent sources of the nutrient. Pure Organic Crackers made with Cheese and Veggies will be the first cracker to have a good source (10% Daily Value) of Vitamin D from mushroom powder, the company said. The crackers will be launched later this month.

Health Of Children

"Kellogg fortified cereals and milk have long been a delicious and affordable way to get Vitamin D," said Kellogg Company's SVP, Global R&D and Innovation, Nigel Hughes, "Now, everyday foods, like cereal and grain-based bars, can go even further toward helping people access and consume Vitamin D."

In 2011, Kellogg’s made a commitment to add Vitamin D to all of its children’s cereals. Kellogg has previously warned that Vitamin D deficiency is especially prevalent in, and most critical to the health of children. This has led to in increase of rickets – a softening of the bones which only affects children and can lead to fractures and deformity.

