Ferrero Consolidates Position In Biscuit Segment With Kinder Kinderini

Nutella maker Ferrero has launched a new breakfast biscuit called Kinder Kinderini in Italy and plans to roll out the product in other European markets in due course.

Ferrero has invested over €50 million in a new production line for Kinder Kinderini in Balvano near Potenza, Italy.

The production line is spread over two floors and measures approximately 1 kilometre. It is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and uses the advanced information technologies to supervise the production process.

Kinder Kinderini

The Kinder Kinderini biscuits are made of overlapping layers of milk and cocoa dough. The biscuits are designed to feature playful facial expressions, with the possibility of creating over 15 million combinations.

It takes about 100 minutes to manufacture one Kinderini biscuit To create different expressions with maximum precision and pass rigorous quality controls, several sophisticated "smart" vision systems have been installed.

Furthermore, during the packaging phase, there is a robotic system that guarantees a wide variety of expressions within each package.

Alessandro d'Este, president and CEO of Ferrero Commerciale Italia, is confident that the consumption of the new Kinderini biscuit will exceed 300 million units in its first year. He also highlighted that Ferrero is one of the few companies that is still growing in volume, despite inflation.

Breakfast Market In Italy

Ferrero's new Kinderini biscuit is expected to be a major player in the breakfast market, worth €6.8 billion. Biscuits are the most important category in the breakfast market, accounting for 27.6% of value, followed by snacks (22%) and dried fruit (17%). Italians typically consume biscuits (95%), spreads (88%), and snacks (86%) for breakfast.

The biscuit segment is worth €1.8 billion (net of egg biscuits) and is the fastest-growing category in the short term (+16.3%), the company added.

Ferrero's Nutella biscuits were a success in this segment, and Kinderini is expected to follow suit.

Ferrero is now the second-largest producer of sweet biscuits in the world and continues to invest and grow its presence in the global market.