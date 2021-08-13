Ferrero Rocher, Rafaello Now Available As Chocolate Bars

Published on Aug 13 2021 7:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: Europe / UK / Ferrero / Raffaello / Ferrero Rocher

Italian confectionery giant Ferrero has launched the iconic Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello in a premium chocolate bar format.

Both brands are available in a 90-gram bar in seven flavours, made from carefully selected quality ingredients and different chocolate varieties.

The Ferrero Rocher bars include milk, 55% dark and white chocolate combined with hazelnuts, almonds and salted caramel flavour, while the Raffaello ones are made of white chocolate blended with coconut, almonds and pineapple.

The new product range is the result of over three years of research by a team of 50 people working to develop more than 300 recipes before finding the desired balance of taste and texture.

The dome on top of the chocolate square recalls the distinctive shape of Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello.

Earlier this year, the company launched ice cream sticks in France in three varieties – Raffaello and Ferrero Rocher in dark and classic variants.

The launch of the new products sees Ferrero entering the fast-growing premium chocolate bars category, boosting the company’s competitive position.

The new Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello Bars will be available in the UK from August 2021.

They will be progressively rolled out in several markets across Europe by the end of the year, while consumers outside of Europe will have to wait until 2022.

In April, Ferrero released its Palm Oil Progress report for 2020, outlining measures taken to ensure sustainable sourcing of the commodity. The Italian manufacturer also reiterated its commitment to sourcing sustainable palm oil that is 100% RSPO certified and segregated, and traceable to plantations.

