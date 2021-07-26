Ferrero Introduces Thinner Product Packaging

Published on Jul 26 2021 7:58 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Ferrero / Kinder Bueno / Kinder Delice / Kinder Brioss

Ferrero, in cooperation with upstream suppliers, has developed a thinner packaging material, which delivers a reduction of around 20% to standard films.

The new material will be introduced on select products, such as Kinder Bueno, starting from 2022 and will lead to an initial annual reduction of approximately 550 tonnes of materials, cutting approximately 1,450 tonnes of CO2 emissions compared to the previous packaging.

Paper-Based External Packaging

In Italy, Ferrero is piloting a new paper-based external packaging for its Kinder bakery range, including Kinder Délice and Kinder Brioss.

The new packaging features an innovative method of wrapping Kinder Bakery products using paper film, suitable for recycling. If successful, the paper packaging will be rolled out across the business’ entire portfolio of bakery products in Italy.

A science-based approach has been adopted to design and test the new paper-based packaging using the Aticelca evaluation method and the result is an overall weight reduction of 80% versus the previous plastic film used.

As part of its commitment to making 100% of packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025, the Italian confectionery company has announced new global partnerships with HolyGrail 2.0 and Consumer Goods Forum (CGF).

Transition To Circular Economy

Ferrero has recently signed CGF’s Plastic Waste Coalition’s new Golden Design rules, sharing the organisation’s vision that the transition to a circular economy requires a different approach to plastic usage, from production, consumption and reuse, to recycling and disposal.

In recent months, Ferrero joined the digital watermarks project HolyGrail 2.0, facilitated by AIM – the European Brands Association, as associate partner, joining over 85 companies.

The transformative project aims to prove the viability of digital watermarking technologies for accurate waste sorting, resulting in more efficient and higher-quality recycling.

With this pilot, Ferrero aim to put in place sorting for a dedicated stream of food packaging plastics that will, in turn, generate recycled materials to be reused in line with circular economy best practices.

In 2019, the Italian company committed to making all of its packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

