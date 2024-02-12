52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Food Tech Firm Umiami Earns B Corp Certification

By Dayeeta Das
French food tech firm Umiami has been awarded a B Corp certification by B Lab for its social impact.

Umiami initiated the process in 2021 and joins a community of around 370 companies across France with the certificate – including Bledina and Schmidt Groupe, among others.

Clémence Pedraza, chief impact officer at Umiami stated, "We are proud to have been certified B Corp and to belong to this community of over 5,000 companies worldwide.

"Joining this international movement was evident from the early days of our company. We want to contribute to a profound, positive and sustainable transformation of our society and the planet."

B Corp Certification

B Corp certification focuses on five major areas: corporate governance, employees, customers, communities and the environment.

It recognises efforts implemented by companies towards improving the ecosystem, creating a more inclusive economy and addressing topics of general public interest.

Umiami obtained a score of over 80 points as it demonstrated its mission focusing on its social, societal and environmental commitments and efforts.

This certification follows the announcement by the food tech company of €100 million in financing secured over the past few years.

It includes €32.5 million the company raised in a Series A financing round in October of last year. The deal was led by SPI (Sociétés de Projets Industriels) fund and French Tech Seed, both managed by Bpifrance for the French government, with participation from Astanor Ventures, Redalpine, Newfund and VERSO Capital.

The company, already established in the Paris region with a research and development centre, plans to expand its footprint in the country with a new factory in Eastern France (Alsace) in 2024.

