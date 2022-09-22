Frostkrone: A Variety Of Freshness At SIAL Paris 2022

Frostkrone Food Group will showcase a selection of delights from its range at SIAL Paris from 15-19 October 2022.

The company will offer an interesting selection from its chilled cabinets under the 'Ready To Eat' range, which can be eaten hot or cold and boasts a huge choice of vegan and vegetarian flavours, as well as variations with chicken.

Frédéric Dervieux, CEO of the Frostkrone Food Group, said, “We have been known and much appreciated on the international stage for a long time because of our extensive and varied ranges of deep-frozen, quickly prepared finger food and snacks.

"For visitors to SIAL, we will now also be showcasing our finger food and snack selections designed for chilled cabinets. In the UK, we are already well positioned in this line of business and that is our objective in other countries, too.”

New Technologies For Even More Possibilities

At SIAL, Frostkrone will demonstrate how finger food and snacks can, from now on, be made in a standardised form – the same size, the same weight.

So, in future no whole pods have to be used for Cream Cheese Jalapeños. They will be shaped from the prepared mixture, filled and then wrapped in their coating.

This process employs a technology that has been successfully used in other foodstuff preparation for years.

“It allows us to develop and manufacture even more creative product ideas. We are able to use all kinds of different ingredients, fashion them in all kinds of different shapes and then fill them,” Dervieux continued.

For detailed information and personal advice, meet the Frostkrone team at Stand 5 A R214.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.