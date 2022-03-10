Frostkrone To Showcase Finger Food, Snack Innovations At IFE

Frostkrone Food Group will be showcasing a wide selection of finger food and snack innovations at the International Food & Drink Event in London, from 21 to 23 March 2022.

The group’s location at the exhibition will be Stand 4539.

Some of the products that visitors will be able to get to know include brands like ‘Now This Is Cheesy!’, a cheese finger food range, ‘Ready To Eat,’ a snack-to-go product line on the refrigerated shelves, and the plant-based range ‘Really?!’.

Tim Page, sales director for Frostkrone UK, is delighted that the IFE is taking place this year. In 2021, it had to be postponed and rescheduled as a result of the pandemic.

Page said, “We are now incredibly overjoyed to be able, at last, to welcome our customers personally to our exhibition stand once again, and it goes without saying that we have a whole line-up of new, exciting, and amazingly delicious and innovative finger food and snack variations at the ready. It really is worthwhile dropping in on us.”

With Page at the helm, the sales team from Frostkrone UK will present an interesting selection of products on their stand to visitors at the IFE. The team will also answer questions and engage in extensive talks with guests at the event.

Frostkrone acquired UK-based Innovate Foods Ltd in February 2020 and Abergavenny Fine Foods Ltd in April 2021.

This means that Frostkrone Food Group has secured good, solid locations in the British Isles, boasting a total of 360 members of staff and two large, cutting-edge production facilities.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.