Frutto d'Italia: A High And Varied Range Of Olives | ESM Magazine

The Frutto d'Italia range, available in 200/250-gram tubs with lids, was created to enhance the plurality of Italian cultivars and offer consumers a high and varied range.

Frutto d'Italia, along with its sister range, Frutto di Grecia, is perfect for satisfying the various tastes and ways of eating olives, including as aperitifs, starters, salads accompanying the first and second courses of a meal, as well as with meat and fish.

It is a fresh, natural, preservative-free, high-quality product, packaged in modern packaging with a freshness-saving lid.

The Frutto d'Italia line is comprised of:

Eight references under the brand name Il Frutto d'Italia;

Six references under the brand name Il Frutto di Grecia;

Four references by Il Frutto d'Italia D.O.P;

One reference from ORGANIC AGRICULTURE.

About Frutto d'Italia

The Frutto d'Italia line was created with the desire to promote table olives with regional characteristics.

Each fruit is distinguished by its unique and unmistakable taste, flavour, texture and crispness. In addition, the olives are rich in scents that evoke the places from which they originate.

With an easy-to-open stay-fresh lid, the packaging allows immediate identification of the region of origin of the olives and features information on the origin and characteristics of each individual cultivar, as well as suggestions on how to use it.

Frutto d'Italia is a product of the company Madama Oliva – an international leader in the processing and packaging of table olives, each with its unique characteristics, scents and flavours.

For more information, visit www.madamaoliva.it.