Green Beverages Group Appoints Non-Executive Directors To Board

Drinks brand Green Beverages Group has announced the appointment of four non-executive directors to its board.

The four directors join the business ‘at a hugely exciting time’, the firm noted in a statement, as it seeks to accelerate its international growth plans. It has recently secured listings with retailers including Meijer (US) and Sainsbury’s (UK).

Board Appointments

The appointments to the board include Lena Papalexopoulou, an executive with more than 30 years’ experience, including many roles in FMCG, most notably at Johnson & Johnson.

Another appointee, Gail Lumsden, has held senior executive roles in strategy, finance and business development at Diageo plc and was group strategy director at SABMiller plc. She currently sits on the board of several branded consumer businesses, including AIM-listed Real Group Food plc and BGF-backed Vocation Group Limited.

Next, Xavier Belison has more than 35 years’ experience working in food and beverage, including roles with Mars, Heineken, and Continental Foods.

Finally, John Murray has 25 years’ experience as a senior executive in large corporations, particularly within the TMT and financial services sectors.

‘Collective Expertise’

“I am delighted to welcome Gail, Lena, John and Xavier to the board,” commented Howard Prince-Wright, chairman of Green Beverages Group. “Their collective experience and expertise [in] managing and scaling emerging and exciting FMCG brands in international markets will be critical as we strengthen Green Beverages’ global footprint.

“I look forward to working with the team as we begin the next phase of Green Beverages’ growth journey and introduce more consumers to our portfolio of great-tasting, better-for-you beverages.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

