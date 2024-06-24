spiritsEUROPE Launches Report Summarising Responsible Drinking Initiatives

spiritsEUROPE has announced the launch of its annual impact report to summarise the scope and reach of its responsible drinking initiatives (RDIs) across Europe.

The report, entitled #UnitedinModeration: the Power of Partnerships, highlights measures taken to reduce underage drinking and access to alcohol by minors; efforts to combat drink driving; and promotion of responsible drinking initiatives, and includes case studies from Bulgaria, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Spain.

spiritsEUROPE is the European association representing distillers and producers of spirit drinks.

Responsible Drinking Culture

"The spirits sector is dedicated to fostering a responsible drinking culture and promoting moderation in the enjoyment of alcoholic beverages," commented Ian McLernon, president of spiritsEUROPE.

“Over the past decade, Europe has seen encouraging declines in key indicators of excessive and harmful drinking. These positive trends highlight the critical need to continue the collective efforts in promoting responsible drinking habits and supporting the freedom of adults to make informed decisions about their alcohol consumption."

The group added that the spirits sector supports the approach taken by many EU Member States to develop national low-risk drinking guidelines. These guidelines encourage moderation, provide practical guidance, and are typically disseminated through dedicated information and education campaigns.

Informed Choices

“Looking ahead, the spirits sector remains fully committed to promoting partnership approaches and leveraging innovative technologies and scientific evidence to develop cutting-edge prevention campaigns that make a tangible difference on the ground," added Ulrich Adam, director general of spiritsEUROPE.

"By working together, we can empower individuals to make informed, responsible choices and foster a culture of moderation in Europe."

You can read the full #UnitedinModeration: the Power of Partnerships report here.