52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Greggs Shows Resilience With Quarterly Sales Rise

By Editorial
Share this article

British baker and fast food chain Greggs kept its full-year outlook as underlying sales rose in the third quarter and it won market share, showing the resilience of its value offer in a cost of living crisis now into a second year.

Greggs also said that the rate of cost inflation had eased as it annualised the significant commodity-led increases it saw in 2022.

The group's sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks and sweet treats have chimed with Britons whose income has been dented by high inflation. Its shares are up 45% over the last year.

Like-For-Like Sales

Greggs' like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rose 14.2% year-on-year over the 13 weeks to September 30, its fiscal third quarter, having been up 16.0% in the first half. Total sales rose 20.8%.

The high street baker opened a net 82 stores in the quarter, taking the total to 2,410.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also extended trading hours into the early evening at more stores, increased customer participation in its app, and further developed its delivery service with a second partner, Uber Eats.

'At a time when customers are looking to make their money go further, Greggs continues to offer exceptional value and grow market share,' the company said in a statement. 'We have strong product and promotional plans for the fourth quarter and the extension of our delivery service will make Greggs accessible to more customers on more occasions.'

Full-Year Expectations

Greggs said the board's expectations for full-year results were unchanged.

Prior to Tuesday's update analysts were on average forecasting a 2023 pretax profit of £165 million (€190.4 million), according to Refinitiv data, up from £148.3 million (€171.1 million) in 2022.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: KOA, Namibia Berries, Kentaste, Chakula Investment Group
2
A-Brands

Bonduelle Posts Growth In Revenue, Operating Income In FY 2022-23
3
A-Brands

Nestlé Launches Millet-Based Porridges In India
4
A-Brands

Aryzta Reports 20.9% Increase In Revenue In 2022/23 Financial Year
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com