GSK Announces Board And Committee Changes

Global biopharma company GSK has announced a number of changes to its board and committees, which are set to take effect immediately following the demerger of its consumer healthcare business.

GSK Board Changes

Last week, GSK officially spun off its consumer health business, Haleon, in the biggest listing in Europe for more than a decade.

As part of the raft of changes associated with the company, Charles Bancroft has succeeded Vindi Banga as senior independent non-executive director.

Bancroft has also been appointed a member of its remuneration committee.

Elsewhere, Urs Rohner has been appointed a member of the audit and risk committee, while Dr Anne Beal will join the remuneration and nominations and corporate governance committees as a member.

Dr Vishal Sikka, who joined the board on 18 July 2022, has been appointed a member of the corporate responsibility committee.

In addition, Dr Sikka will attend audit and risk committee meetings to support its oversight of GSK’s digital and technology programme.

GSK added that the whole board will engage with the workforce to gather employees’ perspectives rather than designating a specific non-executive director for this purpose.

A programme of events is currently planned to facilitate engagement with employees to gather and understand their views, the company noted.

Further Appointments

Vindi Banga and Dame Vivienne Cox stepped down from the GSK Board upon their appointments to the Haleon plc board, while Lynn Elsenhans retired from the board effective from the demerger.

GSK added that it expects to announce further non-executive director appointments shortly.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.