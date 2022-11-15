Gustavo Calvo Paz Succeeds Esther Berrozpe As Ontex CEO

Personal hygiene firm Ontex has announced the appointment of Gustavo Calvo Paz as its new chief executive officer, effective 14 November, succeeding Esther Berrozpe in the role.

Since May 2021, he has been a member of the company's board of directors. He will resign from the board following his appointment as chief executive.

Calvo Paz stated, "Together with the leadership team and all of our talented employees, we will build the next phase of the transformation, focusing on strengthening and growing our partner brands and healthcare in Europe and North America and continue our exploration of strategic alternatives for our branded business."

Calvo Paz is an accomplished professional with extensive knowledge and international experience in operations and strategy in the personal hygiene category.

He has led operations across Latin America, North America and Europe during his career.

He served as an executive member of Kimberly-Clark’s Global Leadership Team.

Next Phase Of Transformation

Commenting on his appointment, Ontex board chairperson Hans Van Bylen, said, "We are committed to the strategy we presented at the end of last year. As Ontex is entering the next phase of its transformation, the board of directors believes that Mr Calvo Paz is the right person to accelerate the execution of our strategy. The board and I look forward to working with Gustavo and the management team towards building the New Ontex."

The board of directors thanked Berrozpe for her contribution as the chief executive of Ontex.

Under her leadership, the company reviewed its strategy and advanced the reshaping of the portfolio amid an unprecedented inflationary environment.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.