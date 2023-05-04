Laboratorios Maverick To Participate In PLMA 2023

On May 23 and 24, Laboratorios Maverick a company part of Grupo Ubesol will participate in the PLMA 'World of Private Label' trade show in Amsterdam with its own stand, showcasing its range of products, including wet wipes, shower gels, hand soaps, facial masks, and hair care.

The company participated in the PLMA in Chicago last year, where it gained recognition outside of Europe.

Grupo Ubesol, a Spanish company specialising in wet wipes and personal and home care products, , has more than 40 years of experience supplying large national and international companies with its high-quality products.

With 33 production lines, including 13 fully robotised lines, the company offers production flexibility and rapid response capacity in OEM, ODM and TPM, thanks to its state-of-the-art technology and highly qualified experts in each field.

The company's more than 97,000 square-metre facilities are divided into four plants strategically located in Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2005, it opened an office in Shanghai, China, to manage the import and export of materials, facilitating international relations and expansion.

The Spanish company has customers from different parts of the world, exporting around 70 million products in 2022.

Grupo Ubesol is known for its strong commitment to innovation and quality, with a team of more than 60 experts in formulation, regulatory, materials, and sensory, as well as 2,000 square metres of laboratories dedicated to R&D&I.

This company has obtained various certificates, such as the IFS HPC v2, which recognises the safety, maximum quality, and innovation of the company's production process, from raw material procurement to the final product.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company also has one of the largest photovoltaic plants in the sector, generating 20% of the energy demand of its four plants, manufacturing two out of every ten products using solar energy, and avoiding the emission of 1,300 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere per year.

With its high-level specialisation, resources, and commitment to quality and sustainability, Laboratorios Maverick by Grupo Ubesol is an excellent partner for companies seeking high-quality products and a reliable supplier.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.