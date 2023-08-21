Hain Celestial Appoints Neil Campbell To Its Board Of Directors

Organic and natural products company Hain Celestial has appointed former PepsiCo and Warburtons executive Neil Campbell to its board of directors, effective 1 September.

Dawn Zier, board chair for Hain Celestial Group said, "He [Campbell] brings strong CPG and international expertise to Hain which will help guide our strategy to unlock growth as a global enterprise and achieve sustainable and dependable results."

Neil Campbell

Campbell has more than 35 years of experience in the branded food industry, having worked for a number of CPG companies across the UK, North America, and BeNeLux, including Cadbury Schweppes, PepsiCo, and UK bakery business, Warburtons, the company added.

He began his career at Cadbury Schweppes in the UK and US as part of its brand management and new product development team.

He then joined PepsiCo to manage the Walkers snacks brand business and quickly rose through the ranks to lead the marketing function in BeNeLux and the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2005, Campbell stepped in as general manager of Walkers and three years later he was named president of Tropicana North America.

Most recently, Campbell served as managing director for Warburtons - a position he held for nine years.

Succession Plan

Hain Celestial has also finalised its board succession plan, which supports the company's new business growth strategy – Hain Reimagined.

As part of the plan, Mark Schiller, former Hain CEO and current board director, and Dean Hollis, current board director and former board chair, will not seek re-election at the annual shareholder meeting.

The company will unveil the new plan at its investor day event in New York City on 13 September 2023.