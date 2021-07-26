Henkel Acquires French Home Care Supplier Swania SAS

Henkel has acquired sustainable home care supplier Swania SAS from Milestone Investisseurs and individual shareholders.

Through this transaction, Henkel expands its position in the market for sustainable laundry and home care products and adds a complementary portfolio in new market segments with a successful track record, the company said in a statement.

Swania, based in Nanterre, France, is the fastest-growing French independent player in the ecological home care market.

In 2020, the company was ranked as one of the top 20 fastest-growing consumer goods companies in France.

The group's portfolio includes the sustainable brand Maison Verte, which offers a wide variety of products certified with the Ecolabel, which accounts for more than 60 percent of total sales.

The vegan brand YOU, created for a young target group and awarded with the Ecocert label, is also part of its portfolio.

Traditional and well-known authentic brands Baranne and O’Cedar are completing the product range.

In the financial year 2020, Swania generated sales of around €40 million.

Henkel Sustainability Portfolio