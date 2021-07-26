ESM Magazine

Henkel Acquires French Home Care Supplier Swania SAS

Published on Jul 26 2021 1:58 PM in A-Brands tagged: Sustainability / Henkel / Home Care / Swania SAS / Ecological Home Care Market

Henkel has acquired sustainable home care supplier Swania SAS from Milestone Investisseurs and individual shareholders.

Through this transaction, Henkel expands its position in the market for sustainable laundry and home care products and adds a complementary portfolio in new market segments with a successful track record, the company said in a statement.

Ecological Home Care Market

Swania, based in Nanterre, France, is the fastest-growing French independent player in the ecological home care market.

In 2020, the company was ranked as one of the top 20 fastest-growing consumer goods companies in France.

The group's portfolio includes the sustainable brand Maison Verte, which offers a wide variety of products certified with the Ecolabel, which accounts for more than 60 percent of total sales.

The vegan brand YOU, created for a young target group and awarded with the Ecocert label, is also part of its portfolio.

Traditional and well-known authentic brands Baranne and O’Cedar are completing the product range.

In the financial year 2020, Swania generated sales of around €40 million.

Henkel Sustainability Portfolio

"In line with our strategic agenda for purposeful growth we aim to create competitive edge through embedding sustainability into our businesses," said Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel. "Through this acquisition, we are adding attractive brands with a strong sustainability performance and compelling growth opportunities to the portfolio of our laundry and home care business."

Elsewhere, Bruno Piacenza, executive vice president, laundry & home care, Henkel, added, "We are excited about the opportunity to add the Swania brands to our laundry & home care business. The brands are fast-growing, and the company has a very successful innovation track record.

"This business is a perfect fit for our existing portfolio, adding highly complementary brands and expanding our position in the attractive market for sustainable laundry and home care products."

Both parties agreed to not disclose any financial details of the transaction.

Henkel recently raised its full-year financial outlook, following a strong first-quarter performance.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.

