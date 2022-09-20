Henkel Raises 2022 Organic Sales Growth Outlook, Updates On Restructuring

Henkel has raised its 2022 outlook for organic sales based on strong sales growth in its adhesives unit, the company said.

The German home care company now expects organic sales growth of between 5.5% and 7.5% from a previous range of 4.5% to 6.5%, Henkel said in a statement to coincide with its Capital Markets Day.

The company had also raised its 2022 organic sales outlook in August on the back of a sales boost during the first half.

Sales targets for its cosmetics and laundry care business remain unchanged.

Updated Outlook

"In view of the continued strong sales growth in Adhesive Technologies, today we have updated the outlook for fiscal 2022 for both the Adhesive Technologies business unit and the Henkel Group," commented chief executive Carsten Knobel.

"In addition, we are continuing to work intensively on comprehensive measures to compensate as far as possible the impact of the drastic increase in raw material, logistics and energy costs on our earnings development."

Restructuring Process

Henkel is currently undergoing a restructuring, with Knobel overseeing merging of the cosmetics business with the detergents division, described as an "important strategic step" by the chief executive.

"We are now creating a globally present multicategory platform with strong brands and world-leading market and category positions to increase the future growth and margin profile of our consumer businesses," he said.

"I am convinced that with our two strong pillars, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands, we will achieve our ambitious goals and continue to successfully implement our purposeful growth agenda with great emphasis,"

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest A-brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.