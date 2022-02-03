Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Hershey Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates On Strong Holiday Demand

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Hershey Co forecast full-year profit above Wall Street expectations, after the Kit Kat maker beat estimates for quarterly profit on strong holiday demand and higher prices for its chocolates and candies.

Packaged food makers are grappling with rising prices for commodities such as sugar, wheat and soy, as well as soaring shipping and labour expenses as supply chains were strained during the pandemic.

To counter inflation, Hershey, like its peers, Campbell Soup Co, Kraft Heinz Co and Unilever PLC, has been bumping up product prices in recent months.

"Pricing will be an important lever for us this year and is expected to drive most of our growth," said chief executive officer Michele Buck.

Impact Of Omicron

However, Buck cautioned that a surge in Omicron cases has hit the company's facilities as well as its suppliers due to higher absenteeism, and has pressured production at the facilities.

She expects this to impact the speed at which the chocolate maker can rebuild inventories and accelerate investments in demand-generating activities, which will likely be limited until the second half of the year.

The Pennsylvania-based company expects an annual adjusted profit of between $7.84 and $7.98 per share, compared with estimates of $7.57 per share.

Quarterly Performance

Net sales rose to $2.33 billion (€2.1 billion) in the quarter ended 31 December, from $2.19 billion (€1.9 billion) a year earlier, compared with estimates of $2.27 billion (€2 billion), according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $355.6 million (€315.2 million), or $1.62 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $291.4 million (€258.3 million), or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.69 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.62 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Premier Foods Names New Independent Non-Executive Director
2
Fresh Produce

Carrefour Sells Loose Eggs To Reduce Food Waste
3
Retail

Who Is Kenneth McGrath? The Irishman One Rung Away From The Top Job At Lidl
4
Retail

New Chief Executive Appointed At Tesco Ireland
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com