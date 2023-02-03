52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
A-Brands

Hershey Forecasts Full-Year Sales Above Estimates On Resolute Demand

By Reuters
Share this article

Hershey Co has forecast full-year net sales and profit above analysts' estimates, after beating holiday-quarter expectations on steady demand for the company's candy and chocolates despite price increases.

Hershey, like Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelēz International Inc, has seen little pushback to a cost-inflation induced increase in prices in the United States, as consumers remain willing to pay more for their favourite candy brands instead of trading down to cheaper alternatives.

However, Mondelēz on Tuesday warned demand in Europe was taking a hit and that retailers in the region were pushing back against further price hikes.

Outlook

Hershey, the maker of Kisses chocolates and Jolly Rancher, said it expects full-year 2023 net sales to grow between 6% and 8%, compared with analysts' estimates of an 5.6% increase, according to Refinitiv data.

It expects 2023 adjusted profit per share to grow by 9% to 11%, compared with analysts' estimates of a 5% increase.

The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup maker's revenue for the holiday quarter ended 31 December rose 14% to $2.65 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $2.58 billion.

The company's organic sales increased 10.7%, with higher prices driving 8.5 points of the gain, and increased volumes accounting for the rest.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Estée Lauder Expects Bigger Drop In Profit On Higher Costs, Slow China Recovery
2
A-Brands

Nestlé Canada To Exit Frozen Meals And Pizza Business
3
A-Brands

UK Sausage Maker Cranswick Enjoys Strong Festive Sales: Source
4
A-Brands

5 Flavour Trends To Watch In 2023
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com