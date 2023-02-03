Hershey Forecasts Full-Year Sales Above Estimates On Resolute Demand

Hershey Co has forecast full-year net sales and profit above analysts' estimates, after beating holiday-quarter expectations on steady demand for the company's candy and chocolates despite price increases.

Hershey, like Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelēz International Inc, has seen little pushback to a cost-inflation induced increase in prices in the United States, as consumers remain willing to pay more for their favourite candy brands instead of trading down to cheaper alternatives.

However, Mondelēz on Tuesday warned demand in Europe was taking a hit and that retailers in the region were pushing back against further price hikes.

Outlook

Hershey, the maker of Kisses chocolates and Jolly Rancher, said it expects full-year 2023 net sales to grow between 6% and 8%, compared with analysts' estimates of an 5.6% increase, according to Refinitiv data.

It expects 2023 adjusted profit per share to grow by 9% to 11%, compared with analysts' estimates of a 5% increase.

The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup maker's revenue for the holiday quarter ended 31 December rose 14% to $2.65 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $2.58 billion.

The company's organic sales increased 10.7%, with higher prices driving 8.5 points of the gain, and increased volumes accounting for the rest.

