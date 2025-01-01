52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Mondelez

Cadbury Parent Mondelēz Exploring Hershey Acquisition: Report

Are Brands Struggling To Communicate The Benefits Of Regenerative Farming?

Are Brands Struggling To Communicate The Benefits Of Regenerative Farming?

ESM explores the failure of big brands to communicate effectively the transformative impact that regenerative agriculture can have on the environment.

Hershey Trims Annual Forecasts As Higher Prices Dent Demand

Hershey cut its annual profit and sales forecasts and posted a near 17% drop in quarterly sales, highlighting cautious consumer spending for its candy and...

