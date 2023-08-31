52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Hormel Foods Cuts Annual Forecasts On Weak China Demand, Adverse Pork Prices

By Reuters
Share this article

Hormel Foods has cut its annual revenue and profit targets after missing quarterly results as the Skippy peanut butter maker wrestled with lower pork and turkey prices and sluggish demand in key market China.

After raising prices over the past several quarters to soften the hit from higher costs, Hormel was forced to reduce prices on items like raw bacon to match lower market prices, denting profits in its international and US retail segments.

Peer Tyson Foods had also missed third-quarter expectations earlier this month and is exploring a sale of its poultry business in China to cut costs.

Shares of Hormel, which also forecast fourth-quarter sales below expectations, fell about 3% in premarket trade.

Track all markets on TradingView

ADVERTISEMENT

Segment profit from international operations tumbled 50% from a year earlier, with the company citing softness in China and lower branded export demand.

Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, said, "In an increasingly dynamic and competitive environment, we grew volume across all our segments, delivered adjusted net earnings per share in line with last year and made further progress addressing the near-term challenges impacting the business."

Outlook

Hormel Foods now expects annual adjusted earnings per share between $1.61 and $1.67, compared with $1.70 to $1.82 forecast earlier.

The Austin, Minnesota-based company now expects a flat to 4% decline in annual net sales, compared with a rise of 1% to 3% expected earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Operating margin fell to 7.3% in the quarter ended July 30 from 9.7% a year earlier.

In July, the Fortune 500 branded food company, announced a series of executive appointments, including Scott Aakre as group vice president and chief marketing officer of its retail business.

Article by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Campbell Soup Sees Annual Profit Above Estimates On Higher Prices
2
A-Brands

L’Oréal Closes Acquisition Of Luxury Beauty Brand Aesop
3
A-Brands

Rising Caffeine Levels Spark Calls For Ban On Energy Drink Sales To Children
4
A-Brands

PepsiCo Returns To Indonesia, Breaks Ground For Snack Factory
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com