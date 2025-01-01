Turkey
Hormel Foods Cuts Annual Forecasts On Weak China Demand, Adverse Pork Prices
Hormel Foods has cut its annual revenue and profit targets after missing quarterly results as the Skippy peanut butter maker wrestled with lower pork and t...
Romanian Port Key For Ukraine Grain Faces Overflow As Black Sea Deal On Edge
Ukraine's on-off Black Sea grain deal has made the nearest port of Constanta in neighbouring Romania a key alternative that is set for volumes doubling its...
ESM
