52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Imperial Brands First-Half Profit Rises On Price Hike Boost

By Reuters
Share this article

Tobacco group Imperial Brands has reported a rise in half-yearly profit, as higher cigarette prices helped the company offset the impact of its Russia exit and lower volumes.

The firm's operating profit rose to £1.53 billion (€1.76 billion) in the six months ended March 31, up from £1.2 billion (€1.38 billion) a year earlier.

After years of slow growth and market-share losses, Imperial CEO Stefan Bomhard laid out a turnaround plan in 2021 that focused on its five top markets and expanding next-generation products (NGP) that were deemed less harmful to health.

'Resilient' Business Performance

"Business performance for the first half of fiscal year 2023 was resilient, despite temporarily increased volume declines against a strong comparator," Bomhard said on Tuesday.

"In tobacco, we have delivered further share gains in aggregate across our portfolio of top five markets, while also achieving strong pricing to help mitigate the volume declines."

ADVERTISEMENT

Next-Generation Products

Net revenue from Imperial's next-generation products, which include Pulze heated tobacco and blu e-cigarettes, were up 19.8% at constant currencies in the first-half, driven by product launches in Europe which helped offset declines in the United States.

Bomhard added that the group remains "on track" to deliver an acceleration in adjusted operating profit growth in the second half of its financial year, in line with its guidance and expectations.

"I am confident the actions we have taken are creating a stronger, more resilient business capable of driving shareholder returns through a growing dividend and an ongoing share buyback," he said.

Read More: Imperial Brands Expects First-Half Revenue Drop On Russia Exit

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Sweden's Essity Kicks Off Sale Of Majority Stake In Hong Kong's Vinda, Sources Say
2
A-Brands

Baker Greggs Sees More Growth As Shoppers Seek Value
3
A-Brands

Britvic Reports 'Excellent Start' To Year, Revenue Up 7.9%
4
A-Brands

Unilever Named Official Sponsor Of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com