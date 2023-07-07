Irn-Bru Maker A.G. Barr's Workers To Strike Over Pay

UK's Unite union on Friday said a dozen trucker and shunter drivers at Irn-bru maker A.G. Barr's Cumbernauld production and distribution centre would strike over a pay dispute.

Unite did not specify the dates on which strikes would be held.

'Contingency Plans'

"We're disappointed in today's decision by a small number of our drivers to take industrial action," a spokesperson for the company said in an emailed statement.

"We have contingency plans in place to maintain customer service and we will continue to work with Unite representatives to find a positive and constructive resolution."

DRS Scheme

Beverage makers have been grappling with high costs of energy and raw materials, while consumers are also cutting back spending on non-essential items amid sticky inflation.

In March, CEO Roger White said high inflation and the planned introduction of the Scottish Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in August 2023 have potential to impact consumer purchasing behaviour.

Performance

A.G. Barr reported a 13.3% rise in adjusted profit before tax for the year ended 29 January to £43.5 million (€49.5 million).

Analysts on average had expected a profit of about £42.9 million (€48.8 million), according to a company-compiled consensus of analysts' forecasts.

'Strategic Objectives'

"Over the past 12 months we delivered an excellent financial performance and made significant progress across our strategic objectives, an achievement only made possible by our committed and hardworking teams," White said in March.

"Our strategy to build and develop a multi-beverage portfolio capable of significant long-term growth is progressing well. We are now in an investment phase, designed to capitalise on the strategic growth opportunities ahead."