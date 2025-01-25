52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

A.G.Barr

A.G. Barr Delivers H1 Revenue And Profit Growth

A.G. Barr Delivers H1 Revenue And Profit Growth

Irn-Bru Maker A.G. Barr Flags Margin Hit In Short Term

Irn-Bru Maker A.G. Barr Flags Margin Hit In Short Term

A.G. Barr has warned of an operating margin hit in the short term from inflationary pressures and acquisitions, even as the Irn-Bru maker forecast annual p...

Irn-Bru Maker A.G. Barr Sees FY Revenue Ahead Of Expectations

Drinks maker A.G. Barr expects to post a 17% rise in full-year revenue, ahead of market expectations, helped by price hikes and steady demand for its cockt...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com