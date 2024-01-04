Just One In Five UK Consumers Have A 'Strong' Understanding Of Nutritional Supplements

Just over one in five UK consumers (21%) state that they have a 'strong' understanding of how to use nutritional supplements, how they work and their benefits, a new study has found.

The survey of 2,000 adults was carried out by The Original Fit Factory, a Glasgow, Scotland-based manufacturer of health and wellbeing products.

More Education And Support

In addition, the survey found that just over three quarters of UK consumers (76%) would like to see more education and support around taking supplements, while two thirds (66%) are in favour of simple, digestible information to help them do this.

The survey was launched to coincide with Smart Protein, a new range of active and wellness nutritional supplements from The Original Fit Factory, which are available online and in 142 Tesco stores in the UK. The range is also available to buy in 63 international markets.

'Don't Know Where To Start'

“A lot of people want to do more for their health but don’t know where to start or what to do because nutrition has become complicated - we want to change that, revolutionising the nutritional supplements space," commented David Weir, founder and chief executive, The Original Fit Factory.

"By delivering on a first of its kind shopping experience, both on and offline, that encourages consumers with clear guidance on supporting their desired lifestyle outcomes, with high quality, delicious tasting premium products, we are inviting the whole world to feel good.”

The research was carried out by Perspectus Global in December 2023, featuring a nationally-representative sample of UK consumers.