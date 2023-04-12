Kellogg Company 'On Track' To Achieving Equity, Diversity And Inclusion Goals

Kellogg Company has announced it is 'on track' to achieve its 2025 goals for equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) and reported improvements across the board in its gender and racial representation metrics.

The company seeks to achieve 50/50 gender parity at the management level globally by the end of 2025, and include 25% racially underrepresented talent in the US at the management level within the same timeframe.

Kellogg's says through it's Better Days Promise initiative, the company is working to advance sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability, and ED&I.

Gender Parity

As of the end of 2022, Kellogg's claimed that 45.7% of all managerial roles and above across the company were filled by women, an increase of 1.3% from the previous year.

In addition, Kellogg Europe achieved its goal of having 50% male and female representation in all managerial roles and above—three years ahead of schedule.

It is estimated that 22.7% of all managerial roles and above in the US were filled by underrepresented talent, an increase of 0.5%.

In 2022, the American multinational food manufacturing company featured in the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list for the 10th consecutive year. It also ranked in the top 10 for ESG, Latino executives and supplier diversity.

'Balanced Representation'

"One of the ways we are achieving our Kellogg's Better Days Promise is by ensuring equity, diversity and inclusion in our own workforce," said Kellogg Company's chief diversity officer, Samantha Thomas-Berry.

"We are happy about our progress in 2022 and, while we know there's still work to be done, we're confident that we will achieve our goal of more balanced representation in our leadership."

