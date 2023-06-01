Kellogg's Hunger Relief Efforts Helped Millions Since 2015

Kellogg Company has announced that its feeding programmes helped 28 million people facing hunger or crisis with food donations in 2022.

Also in 2022, the American multinational food manufacturing company, volunteered more than 12,000 hours in communities and engaged more than 369 million people in advocating for sustainable and equitable access to food.

Kellogg's Better Days Promise is an initiative that aims to advance sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability, and equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) for three billion people by the end of 2030.

Since 2015, the initiative has fed more than 247 million people facing hunger or crisis with food donations. It has also reached more than five million children through its feeding programmes.

"Our company's vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled," said Stephanie Slingerland, Kellogg company's senior director, philanthropy and social impact.

"That's why we work hard to create positive futures for families and those experiencing food insecurity around the world."

'50/50 Gender Parity'

In April, Kellogg Company announced it is 'on track' to achieve its 2025 goals for equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) and reported improvements across the board in its gender and racial representation metrics.

The company seeks to achieve 50/50 gender parity at the management level globally by the end of 2025, and include 25% racially underrepresented talent in the US at the management level within the same timeframe.

"One of the ways we are achieving our Kellogg's Better Days Promise is by ensuring equity, diversity and inclusion in our own workforce," said Kellogg Company's chief diversity officer, Samantha Thomas-Berry.

"We are happy about our progress in 2022 and, while we know there's still work to be done, we're confident that we will achieve our goal of more balanced representation in our leadership."

