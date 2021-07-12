Kerry Completes Acquisition Of Biosearch Life

Published on Jul 12 2021 12:59 PM in A-Brands tagged: Spain / Kerry Group / Food technology / probiotics / Biosearch Life

Irish ingredients giant Kerry Group has completed the acquisition of Spanish biotechnology firm Biosearch Life.

Based in Grenada, Spain, the company provides innovative solutions for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and functional food sectors. It innovates, manufactures and distributes functional ingredients, including probiotics.

Biosearch Life is a recognised name in premium probiotics obtained from human breast milk, along with an extensive portfolio of science-backed botanical extracts and ultra-purified omega-3 oils.

Portfolio Expansion

The acquisition will see the company expand its portfolio of science-backed branded ingredients.

Commenting on the acquisition, Neil Cracknell, president of Kerry applied health and nutrition, said, "Biosearch Life extends our probiotics offering with the addition of the science-backed Hereditum strains and further broadens our portfolio with the Exxentia range of functional botanical extracts and Eupoly-3® natural Omega-3 oils.

"These market-leading technologies allow us to address new health need states, enhance our credibility and leadership in science-backed branded actives and support our ambition to be a leader in sustainable nutrition solutions."

Integration

Biosearch Life will be integrated into Kerry's global ProActive Health platform of science-backed branded ingredients.

It will allow the company to address a broader range of health requirements, including healthy aging, joint health, and digestive health.

It also reflects that a growing number of consumers are becoming more proactive in managing their health.

Kerry's recent proprietary research revealed digestive health support was the third most important health benefits consumers globally sought from healthy lifestyle products.

Last month, Kerry Group announced plans to buy preservatives maker Niacet Corp for €853 million, investing the proceeds of the sale of its consumer foods operations in its core business.