Spain

Lidl, Aldi Expand In Spain With Nearly 400 New Stores Over Five Years

Spain's Grupo Dia Refinances Debt With An Agreement For €885 Million

Grupo Dia, a leader in local food distribution, has signed a refinancing agreement for an amount of €885 million aimed at strengthening its capital st...

Spain's DIA Appoints Pedro Devesa As New Director Of Growth

Spanish retailer DIA has appointed Pedro Devesa as director of growth – a newly created position focusing on customer experience, marketing and e-com...

