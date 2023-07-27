Keurig Dr Pepper Beats Sales Estimates, Posts Strong Forecast

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly results and forecast higher annual sales, as the soda maker benefits from multiple rounds of price hikes that helped counter slowing demand due to still high inflation.

The results are the latest evidence that consumer companies have been largely able to pass on higher prices to retailers and shoppers.

The average price of 192 ounces of Keurig Dr Pepper's soda in the US rose to $8.50 in 2022 from $7.45 in 2021, according to NielsenIQ's data. It was $9.64, as of 17 June.

Shares of the Texas-based company edged up 1.1% in premarket trading.

Quarterly Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper posted second-quarter revenue of $3.79 billion (€3.4 billion), topping estimates of $3.69 billion (€3.3 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said it expects full-year 2023 net sales growth of 5% to 6%, compared with the previous forecast of a 5% growth. It reiterated its forecast for adjusted earnings per share growth of 6% to 7%.

In US Coffee segment, "expect a sequential recovery in revenue and a meaningful inflection in margins in the back half", CEO Bob Gamgort said in a statement.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 42 cents per share, compared estimates of 40 cents.

Divisional Performance

Net sales in its US Refreshment Beverage business increased 11.8% in the second quarter, to $2.3 billion (€2.1 billion), up from $2.1 billion (€1.9 billion) in the year-ago period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US Coffee segment reported net sales of $970 million (€871.2 million), down 5.7% year on year, reflecting net price realisation of 1.6% and a volume/mix decline of 7.3%.

The international segment saw year-on-year net sales growth of 10.9% to $489 million (€439.2 million), driven by higher net price realisation of 6.1% and volume/mix growth of 0.9%, and reflected broad-based momentum in both Mexico and Canada.

Additional reporting by ESM