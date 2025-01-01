52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Coffee

Starbucks Workers Union Authorises Potential US Strike

EU Delays Deforestation Ban But Discards Changes

Negotiators for EU institutions agreed a compromise on a ban on the import of commodities linked to deforestation, which will be delayed by a year but with...

Coffee Market On Edge After Brazil Traders Seek Creditor Protection

International coffee traders are on tenterhooks after Brazil-based traders Atlantica and Cafebras sought to negotiate with creditors in court.

