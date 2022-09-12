Kimberly-Clark Appoints New Chief Supply Chain Officer

US-based personal care products manufacturer Kimberly-Clark has appointed Tamera Fenske as its new chief supply chain officer, effective 19 September 2022.

Fenske's role includes responsibility for procurement, manufacturing, logistics, transportation, safety, and sustainability, as well as the company's global Nonwovens division.

She will report to Mike Hsu, chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark, and will join the company's executive leadership team.

Fenske Experience

Fenske joins Kimberly-Clark with previous experience in leading manufacturing and supply chain operations.

Most recently, she served as senior vice president of manufacturing and supply chain for 3M company, responsible for end-to-end supply chain in the US and Canada across all its business groups and markets.

During her 22-year tenure with 3M, Fenske also held several senior roles leading manufacturing, supply chain, and operations for each of the company's global businesses, as well as plant management.

Additionally, she brings prior experience from Marathon Ashland Petroleum and Dow Chemical Company.

Kimberly-Clark Comment

"I'm inspired by Kimberly-Clark's purpose of 'Better Care for a Better World', and how it's guiding future growth and societal impact," said Fenske.

"I'm looking forward to working with the teams producing the company's trusted, iconic brands that provide care for billions of people around the globe and finding ways to provide even more access to Kimberly-Clark's essential products."

Commenting on her appointment, Mike Hsu, chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark, said, "Tamera's proven leadership in supply chain and business transformation make her the right leader for our world-class supply chain operation.

"I'm looking forward to her leadership as we continue to maximise the full potential of our global manufacturing footprint to drive our growth strategy for long-term value creation."

