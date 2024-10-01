Supply Chain
Amazon Developing Driver Eyeglasses To Shave Seconds Off Deliveries, Sources Say
Amazon is developing smart eyeglasses for its delivery drivers to guide them to, around and within buildings, as it tries to smooth the final stretch of an...
Parcel Locker Firm InPost Delivers 33.4% Rise In Q3 Earnings
Parcel locker company InPost reported a 33.4% rise in its third-quarter earnings on Friday, above market expectations, buoyed by volume growth both in its...
ESM
