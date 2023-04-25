Kimberly-Clark Lifts 2023 Profit Forecast On Higher Prices

Kimberly-Clark Corp has raised its full-year profit forecast as consistent price hikes helped the company post better-than-expected sales in the first quarter, despite weak volumes across all its segments.

Like several other consumer goods companies, Kimberly-Clark has been bumping up the prices of its products to offset spiralling costs associated with labour, supply chains and raw materials like fibre.

Kimberly-Clark's gross margin increased 340 basis points to 33.2% in the quarter ended 31 March.

Price Increases

The maker of personal care products like toilet paper and sanitary napkins raised prices across all its categories by 10% in the quarter, but saw volumes fall by only 5%.

"While inflationary pressures have yet to subside, we drove continued improvement in our gross margin this quarter," chief executive officer Mike Hsu said.

Last week, peer Procter & Gamble Co also lifted its annual sales forecast after it reported upbeat third-quarter results and higher margins, similarly benefiting from consistent price increases.

Read More: Consumer Goods Makers Weigh Bets On Buyer Strength

Outlook

Kimberly-Clark now expects 2023 profit between 6% and 10%, compared with its earlier forecast of 2% to 6%.

However, it maintained its annual net sales and organic sales growth expectations.

The Huggies diaper maker's revenue rose 2% to about $5.20 billion (€4.7 billion) in the first-quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $5.06 billion (€4.6 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark came in at $566 million (€513.8 million), or $1.67 per share, compared to $523 million (€474.8 million), or $1.55 per share, a year ago.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.