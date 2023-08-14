52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Kraft Heinz Names Carlos Abrams-Rivera As New CEO

By Dayeeta Das
The Kraft Heinz Company has announced the appointment of Carlos Abrams-Rivera as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 January 2024.

Abrams-Rivera (pictured left) will succeed Miguel Patricio (pictured right), who has served as the company's top boss since 2019 and chair of the board since 2022.

Patricio will transition to the role of non-executive chair of the board on 1 January 2024.

He has led Kraft Heinz through a period of fundamental change in consumer trends, unprecedented business and global challenges, and consistent periods of top and bottom-line growth, the company noted.

“We are extremely grateful for Miguel’s leadership over the past four years. He has a deep understanding of marketing and consumers, which was instrumental to the company’s turnaround,” said Jack Pope, lead director of the board.

"The transition from Miguel to Carlos reflects the board’s thoughtful succession planning and we are confident that the company will continue to accelerate growth with Carlos assuming the role of CEO," he added.

Carlos Abrams-Rivera

Currently, Abrams-Rivera serves as EVP and president of the North America zone and is responsible for the company’s US and Canadian operations.

He will continue as the president of the company's North America Zone with the added responsibilities of president of Kraft Heinz, effective immediately, the company added.

Commenting on his appointment, Patricio stated, "His [Abrams-Rivera] strategic and innovative mindset is ideal to continue to propel Kraft Heinz forward on our path to greatness. Since joining Kraft Heinz in 2020, he has consistently delivered strong results in the North American retail and Away From Home businesses.

"Carlos’ experience in both developed and emerging markets complements our ambition for growth. I feel privileged to entrust Carlos with the leadership of this great company, and I am confident that Kraft Heinz is poised for more growth in the years to come."

