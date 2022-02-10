La Doria: Natural Quality From A Leading Brand

La Doria is a family company founded in 1954 in Angri, the historical heart of the tomato processing area in Italy.

La Doria is a major supplier for mass-market retailers both in Italy and abroad and specialises in the private labels sector, or supermarkets' brands.

Approximately 95% of La Doria's sales are generated via this channel, through long-standing partnerships with several retailers worldwide.

In addition to private labels, the Group sells products under the La Doria brand, which is has been in the market for about 60 years, La Romanella (for value products), Althea, Bella Parma (for pasta sauces), and other major Italian and international leading brands (co-packing).

Significant family involvement, absolute commitment to quality and tradition, and attention to the natural and healthy food of the Mediterranean diet are the fundamental elements of La Doria’s success.

La Doria only uses real Italian tomatoes for an unparalleled sweetness and a texture that can only be found in the best home-grown tomatoes.

La Doria is also a historic producer of pulses and fruit juices. The company carries out stringent product selection at the origin to ensure an authentic taste.

High-quality vegetables and fruits are packed according to natural conservation methods, to leave the taste and nutrition intact.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, La Doria is the largest producer of peeled and chopped tomatoes and preserved pulses in the retail segment in Europe.

It is also the largest producer of pasta sauces in the private label segment on the continent, and is one of the primary producers in Italy of fruit juices and beverages.

All its products reflect the passion that the company brings to its work and the company's desire to promote the best of Italian traditions and stand out in terms of quality and excellence.

For more information, visit www.gruppoladoria.it.

