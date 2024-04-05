52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Lamb Weston Trims Annual Sales, Profit Forecast On Weak Potato Snacks Demand

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Lamb Weston Trims Annual Sales, Profit Forecast On Weak Potato Snacks Demand

Lamb Weston Holdings trimmed its annual sales and profit forecasts after missing Wall Street estimates for quarterly results on slowing demand for its frozen potato snacks.

Margins of consumer staple peers like Hormel Foods and Sysco are pressured as prices and borrowing costs increase, along with slowing demand leading to a more pronounced discrepancy between dining out and eating at home.

Volumes fell 16% in the third quarter, partly due to soft restaurant traffic trends in North America and other key international markets.

The company said its results were also hit by the implementation of a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system in North America which impacted the transparency of finished goods inventories at its distribution centres affecting the fulfilment of customer orders.

The shift to the ERP system negatively impacted quarterly results more than expected, CEO Tom Werner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Annual Report

Lamb Weston forecast annual net sales between $6.54 billion (€6.02 billion) and $6.60 billion (€6.07 billion), compared to prior forecasts of $6.8 billion (€6.25 billion) and $7.0 billion (€6.44 billion), missing analysts' average estimate of $7.26 billion (€6.68 billion), according to LSEG.

The company forecast annual adjusted profit to range between $5.50 and $5.65 per share, compared to a prior forecast of $5.70 to $6.15.

The results come at a time when packaged food peers, including General Mills opted to hike prices due to tepid demand amid rising rentals and borrowing costs, pushing customers to allocate their budgets cautiously.

The Idaho-based company posted quarterly net sales at $1.45 billion (€1.34 billion), compared to expectations of $1.65 billion (€1.52 billion).

Excluding items, the fast-food chain posted $1.2 per share missing estimates of $1.45 per share.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Nestlé Launches Gut Microbiome Analysis Kit For Pets In The US
Nestl&eacute; Launches Gut Microbiome Analysis Kit For Pets In The US
2
A-Brands

Illycaffè Reports Revenue And Profit Growth In FY 2023
Illycaff&egrave; Reports Revenue And Profit Growth In FY 2023
3
A-Brands

Conagra Brands Tops Quarterly Revenue Estimates On Resilient Demand
Conagra Brands Tops Quarterly Revenue Estimates On Resilient Demand
4
A-Brands

Lavazza Reports 13% Revenue Growth In FY 2023 Despite Challenges
Lavazza Reports 13% Revenue Growth In FY 2023 Despite Challenges
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com