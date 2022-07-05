Laumont To Develop New Production Facility In Spain

Truffle and mushroom specialist Laumont has announced plans to build a new production facility in Tàrrega, Spain, having reported a record turnover in its most recent financial year.

The group reported turnover of more than €30 million, a 30% increase on the previous full-year period.

It said that its 'steady growth', coupled with an increased presence in both national and international markets, has prompted it to develop a new facility to centralised its 'high added value activities' for both truffles and mushrooms.

The new facility will be 4,000 square metres in size, and will feature the latest production machinery as well as a space in which visitors can 'enjoy experiences related to the world of truffles'.

It is expected to be operational by 2024, and will be complementary to the group's existing facility in Valladolid, as well as in the wholesale markets of Mercabarna, Mercamadrid and Mercabilbao.

A Reference Point

Laumont, which is headquartered in Spain, describes itself as a 'reference point' for mushrooms and truffles in the country.

"Thanks to more than 40 years of experience and personalised service, we have our own network of truffle collectors, which ensures that we always have product available and, most importantly, guarantees the highest quality of each truffle," commented Jordi Serentill, CEO.

Serentill added that one of the company's goals is to broaden knowledge about the world of truffles, focusing on transparency through its operations and increasing "consumer satisfaction and demand for this very select product".

