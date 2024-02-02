M. Arabatzis SA Receives International Award For Its Chryssi Zymi Brand

M. Arabatzis SA received an international award for its Chryssi Zymi brand, proving once again the top quality and taste of its products.

The favourite Triangles with Feta P.O.P. and Katiki Domokou of Chryssi Zymi were awarded the 3-star Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute.

An authentic taste that embraces all the secrets of the Greek tradition, the crispy filo and the delicious filling made from pure local ingredients, 'conquered' the international chefs as well.

The International Taste Institute, based in Brussels, is the leading global organisation dedicated to testing and promoting superior quality food and drink.

Michail Arabatzis SA

Michail Arabatzis SA is committed to continuing with the same zeal and passion to create unique, innovative products of high quality and nutritional value and spread the Greek nutritional tradition all over the world.

It is one of the largest frozen dough specialists in Europe, and its products preserve and pass on the nutritional value of Greek cuisine to the next generation.

The company chooses only the purest and finest ingredients, and offers a wide variety of excellent products that stand out for their quality and delicious taste.

Michail Arabatzis SA - Hellenic Dough is aiming for global expansion through new international partnerships, while maintaining an important sales network in 45 countries, including main markets in Europe, the USA and Canada.

The company never stops innovating, creating new, tasty flavours from excellent raw materials that align with modern nutritional trends. Recently, it launched a new vegan product line.

For more information, visit www.elzymi.gr/en.

