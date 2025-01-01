52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Greece

Greece's Sklavenitis Reports Growth In Sales, Profit In FY 2023

Greece Bans Moving Goats And Sheep As 'Goat Plague' Spreads

Greece has banned moving sheep and goats from their farms to try to contain a viral infection known as 'goat plague' after new cases were detected over the...

Greek Supermarket Prices Stable In April 2024: IELKA

Prices in Greek supermarkets were stable in April 2024, increasing by 1.10% compared to April 2023, a new survey by the Institute of Consumer Goods Retail...

