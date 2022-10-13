Mars Appoints New Chief Science Officer

Mars, Incorporated has announced the appointment of Dr. Abigail Stevenson as its new chief science officer (CSO), effective this month.

In her new role, Stevenson will 'champion Mars’ involvement in global, cutting-edge science discovery', the confectionery giant said in a statement.

She will also seek to build external partnerships with academia, non-governmental organisations and peers. She will report to Nici Bush, vice president of science and technology at Mars.

As well as taking on the position of CSO, Stevenson will also retain her responsibilities as vice president of the Mars Advanced Research Institute (MARI), as well as overseeing the Mars Global Food Safety Center (GFSC) research and training facility.

'Driving Discoveries'

“As the world around us continues to evolve, I am excited to be driving discoveries that have the potential to impact not only the future of our business, but also to improve the lives of people and pets around the world,” Stevenson commented.

“I’m fortunate to be surrounded by some of the best and brightest scientists, researchers and professionals across the globe, and I’m looking forward to continuing our important work together.”

Multiple Roles At Mars

During her time with the company, Stevenson has served in multiple roles with the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, including head of science communications and engagement; and was director of the Mars GFSC from 2017 to 2020, before assuming the role of vice president of MARI.

According to the company, she has 'overseen significant research outputs, delivering innovative solutions to long-standing food industry challenges'.

Commenting on her appointment, Nici Bush, vice president of science and technology at Mars, said, “Mars’ commitment to science and technology is helping us solve consumer problems and address increasingly demanding global challenges. With more than 20 years of research experience, Abi brings the deep scientific experience needed to advance our business and make a positive impact on society."

