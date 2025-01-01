Mars
Mars' Biggest Deal Clinched By Secretive, Deep-Pocketed Family
A running joke among residents of McLean, Virginia, is that the most secretive organisation headquartered in their Washington D.C. suburb is not the Centra...
Mars To Acquire Kellanova In Mega $36bn Deal
Mars said it would buy Kellanova in a nearly $36 billion (€32.7 billion) deal, making it the biggest buyout in the packaged food industry.
ESM
