A-Brands

Michail Arabatzis SA - Hellenic Dough Stands Out For Quality And Taste

By Dayeeta Das
Michail Arabatzis SA - Hellenic Dough is one of the largest frozen dough companies in Europe and its products preserve and pass on the nutritional value of Greek cuisine to the next generation.

The company chooses only the purest and finest ingredients and offers a wide variety of excellent products that stand out for their quality and delicious taste.

Michail Arabatzis SA - Hellenic Dough is aiming for global expansion through new international partnerships, while strengthening its presence in existing ones.

It maintains an important sales network in 45 countries, with some main markets in Europe, USA, Canada, and Saudi Arabia.

In 2022, Hellenic Dough penetrated the market of Israel and India, while this year, a significant cooperation is going to be fulfiled in Europe.

The main pillars of Michail Arabatzis SA - Hellenic Dough are innovation and sustainable development.

In addition, it invests systematically and continuously in infrastructures, technological modernisation, as well as human resources.

Arabatzis Michael SA - Hellenic Dough never stops innovating. It always creates new tasty flavours from excellent raw materials of high nutritional value that align with modern nutritional trends.

Recently, it launched a new vegan product line, comprising delicious, crispy rolls filled with cheese or vegetable minced meat, as well as a twist filled with sweet pumpkin.

The new SKUs are a vegan extension to its existing range, which comprises the beloved Bougatsa Thessaloniki with aromatic vanilla cream, or delicious hazelnut cream; the nutritious Sesame Koulouri Thessaloniki, also available in a whole grain version; twists with aromatic potato; traditional country pie with spinach; and the tasty mushroom pie.

The new vegan products cater to everyone and are especially suitable for those who opt a vegetarian diet, either temporarily or on a permanent basis.

