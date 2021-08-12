ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Milk Alternatives Market Soaring, Spurring Further Innovation: Euromonitor

Published on Aug 12 2021 9:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: Dairy / Euromonitor International / Dairy Alternatives / Milk alternatives

Milk Alternatives Market Soaring, Spurring Further Innovation: Euromonitor

The market for milk alternatives produced from ingredients other than soy continues to surge, according to Euromonitor International, and is now worth $10 billion (€8.5 billion) globally, following a 16% increase year-on-year.

According to the group's research, soy drinks are starting to lose popularity among those seeking dairy alterantives, due to poor product perception, however non-dairy milk substitutes that use almonds, oats, coconuts, and peas have soared, growing by 130% over the past five years.

Market Acceleration

“The plant-based and lab-grown dairy space has hugely accelerated in the last year, thanks to heavy investments, including investment banks ‘pouring money’ into the industry,” said Maria Mascaraque, industry manager at Euromonitor International. “This is likely to speed up more acutely with the entry of big consumer companies, such as Nestlé and Danone, who are investing in start-ups that are ahead of the game."

While consumers have always prioritised health and wellness in the dairy industry, the pandemic intensified this focus, while the additional risks associated with obesity and other health conditions, with regard to COVID-19, has made diet a focal point for many consumers.

Wider Range Of Ingredients

“In the next couple of years, the focus is likely to remain on exploring further ingredients such as peas, chickpeas, and fava beans, due to their high protein level, and companies increasingly relying on blends to make them tastier, for example combining peas with oats or coconut," commented Mascaraque.

"Further down the line, new ingredients in that space are expected to spur, including water lentils or even algae.”

Advertisement

Lab-grown dairy products are also likely to become more affordable over the coming years, Euromonitor International added, and could be part of consumers daily repertoire within a decade.

Plant-based dairy manufacturers have faced legislative challenges in recent months at a European level, over how their products can be presented.

Further analysis on this topic can be found here.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

World Food Prices Ease Again In July: FAO

World Food Prices Ease Again In July: FAO
EU Ice Cream Production Declined 9% In 2020: Eurostat

EU Ice Cream Production Declined 9% In 2020: Eurostat
'Strong Headwind' In Infant Nutrition Impacts FrieslandCampina In H1

'Strong Headwind' In Infant Nutrition Impacts FrieslandCampina In H1
FrieslandCampina Rolls Out Hydrogen-Powered Milk Truck

FrieslandCampina Rolls Out Hydrogen-Powered Milk Truck
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Glanbia Posts Strong Revenue Growth In First Half Of 2021 Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Glanbia Posts Strong Revenue Growth In First Half Of 2021
Coca-Cola HBC Sees Lower Margins After First-Half Profit Surges Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Coca-Cola HBC Sees Lower Margins After First-Half Profit Surges
Henkel Sees Sales Up In Q2, But Remains Cautious About Rising Costs Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Henkel Sees Sales Up In Q2, But Remains Cautious About Rising Costs
Global Dog Food & Snacks Market To Surge In Coming Years, Driven By Pandemic Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Global Dog Food & Snacks Market To Surge In Coming Years, Driven By Pandemic
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN