52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Monster Beverage Posts Higher Q1 Revenue On Resilient Demand, Easing Costs

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Monster Beverage Posts Higher Q1 Revenue On Resilient Demand, Easing Costs

Monster Beverage has reported a 12% jump in first-quarter revenue, helped by steady demand for the energy drink maker's high-priced juices as well as easing freight costs.

Demand for the company's energy drinks, including Monster Energy and Tour Water, held as inflation-weary customers stretched their budgets to spend on at-home meals and beverages.

Last month, peer Keurig Dr Pepper and larger peer Coca-Cola also reported an upswing in consumer demand for their beverages.

Sales Performance

For the three months ended March 31, the company posted net sales of $1.90 billion (€1.76 billion), in line with market expectations.

Price hikes undertaken by Monster Ultra maker over the past quarters helped it shield margins from rising costs of aluminum and sugar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the first quarter was 54.1% compared with 52.8% in the prior year, bolstered by lower input costs.

Energy Drink Growth

“We continue to see growth in the energy drink market globally. In the United States, energy is the only segment of the beverage category currently showing unit growth," commented Hilton H. Schlosberg, vice chairman and co-chief executive officer.

“We achieved another quarter of solid revenue growth, with record first quarter sales. The quarter was again impacted by unfavourable foreign currency exchange rates in certain markets.

“We are pleased to report gross profit margin improvement in the first quarter, which increased significantly when compared to the 2023 first quarter. This improvement was primarily the result of decreased freight-in costs, pricing actions in certain markets and lower input costs, partially offset by geographical sales mix,” Schlosberg said.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Tyson Foods Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates Even As Sales Slip
Tyson Foods Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates Even As Sales Slip
2
A-Brands

Gruppo Mutti Sees Sales Up By Double Digits
Gruppo Mutti Sees Sales Up By Double Digits
3
A-Brands

Mattoni 1873 Acquires Full Ownership Of Knjaz Miloš
Mattoni 1873 Acquires Full Ownership Of Knjaz Milo&scaron;
4
A-Brands

Hershey Tops First-Quarter Estimates On Higher Pricing
Hershey Tops First-Quarter Estimates On Higher Pricing
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com